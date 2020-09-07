Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Mike Pence thanks workers in La Crosse on Labor Day

2020 Election
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence visited La Crosse on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The vice president spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative to deliver remarks and thank workers. 

Vice President Pence speaks to supporters in La Crosse, Wis.

Vice President Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 20 when he spoke to workers in Darien.

He was supposed to speak at the commencement celebration for Wisconsin Lutheran College on Aug. 29. However, that appearance was canceled.

Vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will also be in Wisconsin Monday. She's set to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa around 2 p.m.

Sen. Harris will then attend a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners. 

Last week, both President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were in Kenosha.

Biden was heading Monday to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka. President Donald Trump had no public events on his holiday calendar.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police to kick off her visit.