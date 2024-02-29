Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit set for March 6

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Madison on Wednesday, March 6. A news release from the White House indicates the vice president will "continue fighting for workers, advancing economic opportunity, and building a strong economy for all Americans."

Next week's visit to Wisconsin will be Harris' sixth since being sworn in. She is expected to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to expanding registered apprenticeship programs and creating good-paying union jobs.

Vice President Harris will be joined in Madison by Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

Last month, the vice president kicked off her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour with a speech in Waukesha County – 51 years to the day that Roe v. Wade was decided.