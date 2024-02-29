Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit set for March 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Harris met with voting rights leaders to discuss the fight for voting rights and other fundamental freedom

Expand

MADISON, Wis. - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Madison on Wednesday, March 6. A news release from the White House indicates the vice president will "continue fighting for workers, advancing economic opportunity, and building a strong economy for all Americans."

Next week's visit to Wisconsin will be Harris' sixth since being sworn in. She is expected to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to expanding registered apprenticeship programs and creating good-paying union jobs. 

Vice President Harris will be joined in Madison by Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Last month, the vice president  kicked off her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour with a speech in Waukesha County – 51 years to the day that Roe v. Wade was decided. 