Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit; campaign event Nov. 1
article
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 1. The location of that campaign event has yet to be revealed.
Harris already planned to make a stop in battleground Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
It is notable that former President Donald Trump will also be in Wisconsin on Friday. The Trump campaign event is set to take place at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Like Harris, Trump will also be in the state on Wednesday.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Featured
This is a developing story.