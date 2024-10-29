Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit; campaign event Nov. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 29, 2024 12:51pm CDT
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 28: Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee for president, arrives to speak during a rally at Burns Park in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Monday, October 28, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 1. The location of that campaign event has yet to be revealed.

Harris already planned to make a stop in battleground Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

It is notable that former President Donald Trump will also be in Wisconsin on Friday. The Trump campaign event is set to take place at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Like Harris, Trump will also be in the state on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story.