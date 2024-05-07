Vice President Kamala Harris WI visit; Milwaukee stop set for May 16

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Thursday, May 16, the White House announced on Tuesday. It will be her fourth visit to the state this year and her eighth since being sworn in.



A news release says in April, the vice president visited La Crosse to convene nursing home care workers for an announcement about two final rules to establish minimum staffing requirements for federally funded nursing homes, and help raise pay for home and community-based service workers.

In March, Harris visited Madison to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in clean energy infrastructure and tout a new Executive Order to expand registered apprenticeship programs while creating good-paying union jobs.

In January, the vice president kicked off her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour with a speech in Waukesha County.