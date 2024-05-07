Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris WI visit; Milwaukee stop set for May 16

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 7, 2024 4:40pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the second stop of her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour in Detroit, Michigan, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Thursday, May 16, the White House announced on Tuesday. It will be her fourth visit to the state this year and her eighth since being sworn in.
 
A news release says in April, the vice president visited La Crosse to convene nursing home care workers for an announcement about two final rules to establish minimum staffing requirements for federally funded nursing homes, and help raise pay for home and community-based service workers. 

In March, Harris visited Madison to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in clean energy infrastructure and tout a new Executive Order to expand registered apprenticeship programs while creating good-paying union jobs. 

Related

Wisconsin VP Harris visit; nursing home staffing rules finalized
article

Wisconsin VP Harris visit; nursing home staffing rules finalized

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Wisconsin on Monday, April 22, to announce new nursing home minimum staffing rules. She held a campaign event afterward.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In January, the vice president kicked off her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour with a speech in Waukesha County.