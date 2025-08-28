Vice President JD Vance Wisconsin visit; remarks delivered in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance paid western Wisconsin a visit on Thursday, Aug. 28 and focused attention on manufacturing.
Vance visit to Wisconsin
What we know:
Vance was set to speak in La Crosse on Thursday afternoon. The vice president will deliver remarks highlighting "President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill" at a steel fabrication facility.
This is a developing story.
