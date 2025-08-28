Expand / Collapse search
Vice President JD Vance Wisconsin visit; remarks delivered in La Crosse

By
Published  August 28, 2025 12:47pm CDT
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Wisconsin got a visit from Vice President JD Vance on Thursday, Aug. 28.
    • Vance visited La Crosse and was expected to talk about manufacturing.
    • The vice president was to deliver remarks highlighting "President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill" at a steel fabrication facility. 

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance paid western Wisconsin a visit on Thursday, Aug. 28 and focused attention on manufacturing. 

Vance visit to Wisconsin

What we know:

Vance was set to speak in La Crosse on Thursday afternoon. The vice president will deliver remarks highlighting "President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill" at a steel fabrication facility. 

This is a developing story.

