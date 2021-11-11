Veterans Day drive-thru parade hosted by Kenosha students

A Kenosha elementary school decided the wind and rain were not going to stop their Veterans Day celebrations on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Edwin Setter is a World War II veteran, one of the many vets that were honored at Stocker Elementary School's Veterans Day Drive-Thru Parade.

"It's wonderful that the kids do this. It makes them aware of Veterans Day," Setter said.

Edwin Setter

With each vet getting handed a packet of ‘thank you’ cards and dozens of salutes, it means a lot to servicemen like Fred Radspinner, a Vietnam veteran, and his daughter that these students really know what Veterans Day is all about.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They need to know that freedom is not free and I just appreciate all of this out here is for me," Radspinner said.

The students stood outside with zero complaints – many of them standing for veteran family members of their own.

"My shirt and my hat used to belong to my grandpa before he passed away," said Collin Rockwell, a 5th grader. "Thank you for serving our country, I’m proud to have you as our grandpa."

Some students even found out today that they interact with a veteran every single day in their school library.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’ve had kids come up and shake my hands today or fist bump me. It's just super exciting to see the excitement they have and that this young generation understands the sacrifice that our veterans and service members give," said Melanie Mikula, Stocker Library Aid and veteran.

Melanie Mikula

The mission of Stocker today and every day is to remind their students why they are free to get a safe, American education.

"Safety is really important in our society and they have to understand that many people in our world have provided them a safe environment and to say thank you for those wonderful gifts that they provide is important," said April Nelson, Stocker Elementary Principal.