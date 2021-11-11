Veterans Day ceremony at War Memorial Center

There was a salute to service at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center Thursday morning, Nov. 11 as dozens recognized the dedication and patriotism of local veterans.

The ceremony played out against the backdrop of a new traveling exhibit called, "I am not invisible." It’s to call greater attention to the role of women in the armed services.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Center is a Milwaukee tradition.

"We remember the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, that was the time of the signing of the armistice; the end of the Great War," said Kendel Feilen, master of ceremonies and Coast Guard veteran

Among those being honored was Ruby Scheuing.

"I’m very humbled and honored to have served, and I am a true patriot," said Scheuing.

Scheuing spent a year as an Army nurse during the Vietnam War. She was one of 30 local women honored as part of an exhibit highlighting women’s service.

"I think this exhibit has been so awesome in getting the word out that women are not invisible," said Scheuing.

Also honored was Meg Jones, who was a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who passed away last year at 58 from pancreatic cancer. She was embedded with Wisconsinites serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, sharing their stories with us.

"It means a lot to me that women are being recognized for all their hard work that they do in the armed services," said Karen Dubis, director of Milwaukee Police Band. "I went to high school with Meg Jones. She was a personal friend of mine. It’s a great loss."

The Milwaukee Police Band set the tone for Thursday's celebration; a tribute to all who defend freedom.

"Serving one’s country is a noble calling and I believe among life’s greatest work," said Michael Koszuta, U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major.

