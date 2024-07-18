Lake Michigan vessel in distress, civilian boats from Kenosha respond

article

Two civilian boats came to the rescue of a vessel taking on water on Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning, July 17.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, at 9:25 a.m., the Kenosha Fire Department responded to a vessel taking on water six miles out on Lake Michigan.

The Kenosha County Dive Team was on its way, but there was no immediate boat response available due to the US Coast Guard patrolling in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Authorities reached out for help using ‘Marine Channel 16.’ Two civilian vessels that were in the Kenosha harbor answered the call and were willing to make their way out to the vessel in distress.

In a Facebook post, the Kenosha Fire Department publicly thanked the captain of "Weekend At Bernie's" and the captain of "Anger Management" for their willingness to make sure the people onboard the vessel were safe and able to make it back safely.

‘Marine Channel 16’ is a VHF radio frequency designated as an international distress frequency, and it is suggested that all vessels should monitor the channel while underway.