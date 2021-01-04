Versiti launches reoccurring mobile sites in North Shore

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is launching reoccurring mobile platelet donation sites in Milwaukee’s North Shore region, providing a convenient opportunity for platelet donors in the area.

Platelets—known as nature’s bandages—are in constant, critical need and this region lacks a permanent facility for Versiti’s platelet collections.

"Platelets promote blood clotting and are such an important resource, used for treatments for patients of all kinds, including premature babies, cancer patients, trauma victims, and those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants," explained Denise Dembosky, Versiti’s Director of Donor Services.

The first reoccurring mobile collection site is the Cedarburg American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288 at W57N481 Hilbert Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Platelets collections take place here every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 5, 2021.

Versiti is seeking additional locations to host reoccurring mobile platelets collections in Mequon, Whitefish Bay, and Fox Point. Businesses, churches, and schools in these communities are asked to consider supporting this effort by committing a space for collections 8 hours once every week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays. Interested parties should contact Nikki Chalsma, Donor Group Recruiting Manager at NChalsma@versiti.org or 414-937-6173.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android