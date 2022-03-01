Versiti gets $150K grant from Greater Milwaukee Foundation

article

Versiti announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

A news release says the three-year grant will support the organization's focus on addressing healthcare disparities in Milwaukee neighborhoods through advocacy and community outreach to increase diversity in blood donation.

The percentage of ethnically diverse patients who need rare blood continues to increase. Yet, ethnically diverse blood donors continue to be a very small part of the overall blood donor population nationwide. Of the entire U.S. population, only five percent donate blood. An even smaller fraction has a blood type called Ro, which is particularly beneficial for patients with sickle cell disease.

To learn more visit Versiti.org or call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) to make an appointment to donate.