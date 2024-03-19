Versiti Blood Research Institute expansion; first renderings released

article

The Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI) submitted its expansion plans for approval to the city of Wauwatosa’s Design Review Board.

A news release says, "the expansion is a state-of-the-art 79,000 square-foot addition that will nearly double VBRI’s research capacity, add approximately 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $19 million in additional tax revenue for the state of Wisconsin over 30 years."

The project, which will be located at 8727 West Watertown Plank Road, will expand the VBRI's research capacity and "promote the discovery of novel, more effective, and less toxic therapies for a broad range of conditions that affect millions, positively impacting the health of residents across the state, nation, and international community," the release says.

HGA is serving as the architect and Mortenson is the general contractor for the new facility. The first renderings of the VBRI addition were recently released to the public. Groundbreaking on the expansion project is scheduled to begin later this year with an estimated completion date in 2026.

Versiti Blood Research Institute expansion

The expansion is a $79 million project that will include donations and private funding. A $10 million grant to support the project has been earmarked within Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal.