'Music for Life' blood drive promotes donor diversity

A collaborative blood drive at Nō Studios in Milwaukee tried to drum up awareness for a particular community in need Saturday, Nov. 20.

Versiti and a trio of local musicians used their platform to create an inviting vibe at the "Music for Life" blood drive.

"Make it interactive so people felt even more comfortable," said Tyrone Miller.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m just trying to use our voices as artists because we reach a lot more different people for the right reasons," said Webster X, an experimental hip-hop artist and one of the event's hosts.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Music for Life" blood drive

Tonnie Boston, Versiti senior manager of community relations and advocacy, said the need for diverse blood donations is critical.

"Especially in our communities of color, one in every 365 babies are born with sickle cell disease – look at the whole sickle cell disease population, that ends up being about half of them are African-Americans," Boston said. "Half of that small population carries what we call Ro blood subtype. Where is the Ro blood subtype found? Mostly in African Americans"

"Music for Life" blood drive

For patients with sickle cell, finding that match means they are less likely to have physical reactions to the blood. While awareness about the group was at the forefront during the event, Boston said reaching more donors, in general, provides a better quality of life for patients of all races and ethnicities and may be the difference between life and death for a patient in need.

"I received blood, so someone else’s blood saved my life," donor Cassie Rodriguez said. "I try to do as much as I can to save someone else’s (life)."

Opportunities to save and donate continue. Appointments can be made online or by calling Versiti.