Thanksgiving meal giveaway from Milwaukee Health Services

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Milwaukee Health Services are making sure hundreds of people have a meal to put on their table.

Dozens of volunteers came out Friday for the 10th Annual Drive-thru Meal Giveaway.

Ten years of giving and putting food on tables in Milwaukee.

"We got potatoes we got onions, we have so many fresh fruits and vegetables we’re able to give away and we’re so glad we’re able to do this for the community," said Milwaukee Health Services Pamela Clark.

2,000 thanksgiving meals and other foods were given out today at the Isaac Coggs heritage health center—the goal being to fill bellies and spread hope.

And thankfulness is the message spread by the dozens of volunteers—among them, senator Lena Taylor.

"I hope people know that they are loved. I hope people know that they have support. I hope that by being here today that they're going to get that energy and we’re going to get that energy that we’re all thankful," said State Sen. Lena Taylor.

Sen. Lena Taylor

People from all walks of life were welcome to receive food or volunteer…and even got to work alongside some of the event’s sponsors like north shore bank.

Just being able to support the community, there's a great need and at North Shore Bank we always want to be supportive of the community," said volunteer Audrey Sellers.

And all ages were welcome to come help give back.

"I like helping people, it makes me happy. These people get to actually have food for Thanksgiving and that makes me happy," said volunteer Isla Duggan.

Isla Duggan

If you or someone you know is in need this Thanksgiving, there are a bunch of other food giveaway events going on this weekend.

Holy Redeemer Thanksgiving Giveaway

Greater New Birth Church Food Pantry

