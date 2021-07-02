Versiti blood drive at Zoo, need for all types is crucial

This weekend marks Versiti Blood Center’s 20th Annual Declaration for Donations blood drive—and this year's drive is especially important.

"We are down about 40% and the use of blood is up. Some of that is a result of not being able to collect as much blood during the pandemic and restrictions. Also during the summertime, blood donations typically lower because it's not top of mind for people," said Kristin Paltzer, Versiti Spokesperson.

Because of their partnership with the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Wisconsin State Fair, they're giving out free zoo admission and a ticket to the State Fair to every blood donor.

"It's pretty cool to especially get a ticket to the State Fair since it was canceled last year. But I probably would’ve done it without it," Brittany Strozier said. She was especially excited about the opportunity to donate.

"Usually my iron would be too low to donate but this time I was actually able to," she said.

She says the donating process at the zoo was easy.

"Everybody has been super nice and helpful. It's definitely a process I would go through again," said Strozier.

The last day to donate through the zoo is on Tuesday, July 6th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood types are needed right now.

You can walk in or make an appointment.

