Versiti Blood Center issues emergency appeal for blood donations

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations as communities across the state face a potential crisis with blood supplies dropping to critically low levels. All blood types are needed with type O-negative and O-positive blood most in demand.

According to a press release, in Wisconsin, the state’s blood supply has dropped to a critically low level, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s more than 68 hospital partners throughout the state. Ideally, Versiti strives for a three-day supply of blood available to its partner hospitals.

"As COVID-19 restrictions ease, allowing people to gather again and enjoy all that a Wisconsin summer has to offer, the attention has shifted away from blood donation, creating a crisis for the state's blood supply," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "We are urgently seeking help from our loyal donors and the public and asking that anyone able, to please donate blood today. Your donation is vital to ensure that Wisconsin hospitals have the blood they need for their patients."

Effective June 14 – 21, Versiti is expanding capacity and extending hours at its centers to help with donation collection.