Vehicles stuck in ice on Milwaukee's east side; Franklin and Pleasant

An entire block of vehicles parked near Pleasant Street and Franklin Place on Milwaukee's east side are frozen to the street.

Vehicles struck in ice

What we know:

It looks like a water main break. However, FOX6 News is waiting to hear back from the Milwaukee Water Works Department to confirm this.

Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly said there have been nearly 100 water main breaks in January alone. He said that’s well above average.

City leaders say drastic changes in temperature put stress on pipes, especially when the ground freezes and thaws, causing the lines to crack and break.

Report a water main break

What you can do:

To report a water main break, call the Milwaukee Water Works 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.