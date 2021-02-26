Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle strikes MCTS bus, pushing it into multiple parked vehicles

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near 6th and Rogers in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Cream City News)

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following a crash Thursday night, Feb. 25 involving an MCTS bus. It happened near 6th and Rogers around 9 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle struck an MCTS bus. The impact of the collision caused the bus to collide with five unoccupied parked vehicles.

No injuries were reported. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Crash near 6th and Rogers in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Cream City News)

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Health departments feel the high demand for COVID-19 vaccine

As Wisconsin prepares to open up vaccine eligibility, thousands are on waiting lists at local health departments.

Health officials to tour American Family Field, review COVID-19 safety plan
slideshow

Health officials to tour American Family Field, review COVID-19 safety plan

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 26 will do a walkthrough at American Family Field to get a look a the COVID-19 safety measures.

Police: Woman shot, wounded near 20th and Teutonia in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: Woman shot, wounded near 20th and Teutonia in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 26 near 20th and Teutonia.