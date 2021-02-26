Vehicle strikes MCTS bus, pushing it into multiple parked vehicles

article

An investigation is underway following a crash Thursday night, Feb. 25 involving an MCTS bus. It happened near 6th and Rogers around 9 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle struck an MCTS bus. The impact of the collision caused the bus to collide with five unoccupied parked vehicles.

No injuries were reported. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Crash near 6th and Rogers in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Cream City News)

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

