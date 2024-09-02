Vehicle into Lake Winnebago at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac

article

The Brief A vehicle had to be pulled from the water of Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac. The incident happened at Lakeside Park. No one was hurt.



A vehicle went into Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac on Monday, Sept. 2.

According to Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched for a car that had backed into Lake Winnebago, near the walking bridge over the river leading to the lake off Frazier Drive in Lakeside Park.

When police arrived, they found two people that appeared to have been in the water and were later identified as the driver and passenger of the vehicle in the water.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire Rescue personnel checked them for injuries, but they denied any injuries and didn't want to be taken to the hospital.

Additional crews entered the water to check the vehicle for any other occupants.

After breaking the window, opening a door, and searching the passenger compartment, no other people were found.

The people stayed with police officers and a local vehicle recovery company was called to remove the car from the water.