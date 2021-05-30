Vehicle fires near Johnson Creek after crash, Flight called

article

Flight for Life was called to the scene of a crash near Johnson Creek in Jefferson County Sunday morning, May 30. WisDOT officials said two vehicles were on fire after the crash.

Two people were hurt in the crash on I-94 Westbound near Mile Marker 263.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The extent of injuries wasn't immediately clear. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Credit: WMTV

Advertisement

I-94 westbound was closed for about an hour and a half following the crash.