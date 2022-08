article

Firefighters on Friday morning, Aug. 26 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near Spring Place and State Street in Racine. The call came in around 3:40 a.m.

When crews arrived they found the vehicle parked next to a house – fully engulfed in flames.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire.