Vehicle fire on Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred Wednesday, May 11 on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Lafayette Hill Road. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, pulled over in the location after noticing the oil filter had fallen off his vehicle. The vehicle, a 2018 Ford EcoSport, had recently been repaired in Illinois.

Once on the side of the road the driver got out of the vehicle and called AAA. While on the phone he noticed flames coming from underneath the vehicle.

