Vehicle fire, NB I-43 near Capitol Drive; lanes reopened to traffic

MILWAUKEE - The northbound lanes of I-43 reopened to traffic just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 – after a vehicle fire shut down the lanes earlier.
All northbound lanes were blocked as firefighters dealt with the vehicle fire.
Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This, after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.
At his high school alma mater, Cavalier Johnson addressed the challenges ahead – in what is essentially a four-month audition for the role and oath he hopes to recite, again, this coming spring.
SUV plows through KFC in West Allis
A developing story out of West Allis this afternoon. An SUV has driven through the wall of the restaurant near Highway 100 and National Avenue.