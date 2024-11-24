Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus building

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus building Saukville was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it. The incident happened on Sunday morning. No animals or staff were harmed, however services will have to be rerouted away from the main entrance area.



The Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus building in Saukville was damaged on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, after a car crashed into it.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, at 6:30 a.m., a driver left westbound State Highway 33 at a high rate of speed and struck the building.

The most significant impact was to the animal arrivals area, which serves as the front desk for taking in stray animals, lost animal redemptions, surrender appointments, and more. That area will require extensive repairs.

No animals or staff were harmed as the car crashed into the building just west of the main entrance.

"As far as we understand, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Angela Speed, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

The Saukville Fire Department confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital.

"Staff were onsite within minutes of notification, an emergency crew is securing the building, and a building inspector is onsite to ensure the building is safe to use," Speed added.

The WHS management team is working on a plan to reroute services from the main entrance area. Details about what led up to the crash remain unclear.

A Grafton building inspector was called to inspect the building to determine if it was safe to resume day-to-day operations.

FOX6 reached out to the Saukville Police Department for more information on this incident, and has yet to hear back.

