Vehicle crashes into home in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood
MILWAUKEE - A driver fleeing from police crashed into a home on Russell Avenue near Bay Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Feb. 12.
Police chase & crash
What we know:
The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield after police observed a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop.
The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with a porch on Russell Avenue near Bay Street.
Vehicle into home, Bay View
The driver and passenger, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, ran from the scene. They were arrested after a foot pursuit.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.