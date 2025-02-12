Vehicle crashes into home in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

article

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a home in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The driver was fleeing from Milwaukee police. Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested.



A driver fleeing from police crashed into a home on Russell Avenue near Bay Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Feb. 12.

Police chase & crash

What we know:

The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield after police observed a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop.

The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with a porch on Russell Avenue near Bay Street.

Vehicle into home, Bay View

The driver and passenger, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, ran from the scene. They were arrested after a foot pursuit.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.