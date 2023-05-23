article

Police say an elderly driver mistook the gas for a brake – and clipped the back end of a mail truck in Waukesha on Monday, May 22. The mail truck rolled over as a result.

The wreck happened on S. West Avenue just south of College Avenue Monday.

Officials tell FOX6 News the people involved in this crash were checked out as a precaution.

Vehicle crashes into mail truck in Waukesha (Credit: Waukesha Alerts)

The elderly driver will likely be requested to take a driver's retest.