Vehicle crashes into building in Greenfield, driver injured

The Brief One person was injured in a crash in Greenfield on Monday, July 14. The vehicle crashed into an apartment building, and a 78-year-old Milwaukee was pulled form the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured.



Incident details

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, just after 11 a.m., Greenfield Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 92nd and Sura for a vehicle that crashed into the apartment building and came to a stop inside an apartment.

The vehicle started on fire following the collision.

Police and fire personnel were able to safely remove the driver, a 78-year-old Milwaukee man, from the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are severe, but not life-threatening.

The apartment building was evacuated without any further injuries.

The fire was contained to a small part of the building and extinguished. The extent of damage to the apartment building is still being assessed.

The initial investigation indicates driver error. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors.