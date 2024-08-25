Vehicle crashes into Hawthorne School, 1 person taken to hospital

The Milwaukee Fire department responded to Hawthorne School after a vehicle crashed into it on Saturday night, Aug. 24.

It happened at around 11 p.m. last night at Hawthorne, which is near 41st and Kiley.

When FOX6 arrived, crews had already boarded up the building.

Officials say one person went to the hospital.

FOX6 is working to learn more, and will update you as soon as new information comes in.