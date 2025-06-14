article

A manhunt is underway for Vance Boelter, a suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. One lawmaker and her husband are dead; the other lawmaker and his wife are said to be recovering. FOX6 News looked into a number of leads about Boelter's possible ties to Wisconsin.



A manhunt is underway for Vance Boelter, a suspect in the Saturday shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

A Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband are dead after what police are calling a "targeted" shooting of political violence early Saturday morning.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their Champlin home. Officials say they are out of surgery and are recovering. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said they're cautiously optimistic they'll survive.

Authorities are looking for 57-year-old Vance Boelter as a suspect in connection with the shootings, police said. He was said to be impersonating police at the time of the shooting, but now he could be wearing a cowboy hat and a dark-colored shirt.

Officials said they still don't know if additional people are involved, but Boelter is who they're looking at as a person of interest as of Saturday afternoon. They did say there may be other people with him.

Wisconsin ties

Local perspective:

FOX6 News looked into a number of leads about Boelter's possible ties to southeast Wisconsin. Here's what we learned.

A LinkedIn profile for Boelter shows he earned a pair of degrees from the now-shuttered Cardinal Stritch University – a Master of Science in Management in 2010 and a Doctorate in Leadership in 2016. FOX6 reached out to the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, which manages the defunct university's student records. We have not yet heard back.

The LinkedIn profile shows Boelter was in a master's program from 2008-2010 and a doctoral program from 2011 to 2016. Cardinal Strich University closed in 2023.

Boelter also worked for Sheboygan Falls-based sausage maker Johnsonville, according to the LinkedIn profile. A spokesperson for the company could not immediately confirm that employment. The profile said he was there from 2004-2008.