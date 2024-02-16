Vampire Weekend Milwaukee concert; set for Aug. 1 at BMO Pavilion

article

Vampire Weekend is coming to Milwaukee during its North American tour in 2024. The band is scheduled to be at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Fans of the band are encouraged to sign up now for early access to the band’s presales at vampireweekend.com. Those presales start on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The general on sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. – again at vampireweekend.com.