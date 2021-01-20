Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine advisory subcommittee OKs Phase 1b, covers 1.6M+ residents

MADISON, Wis. - A state vaccine advisory subcommittee voted on Wednesday morning, Jan. 20 to approve a Phase 1b plan that covers more than 1.6 million Wisconsin residents (33% of the adult population).

The plan, which still needs final approval from the full committee, includes all adults 65 and older, grocery workers, meat processors, transit bus drivers, teachers, daycare workers, college professors, 911 dispatchers, and state prisoners, among others.

Added to the Phase 1a group, this would take roughly 45% of the state eligible for vaccines.

One subcommittee member said "we are blowing up Phase 1b," while another opined that with the current rate of vaccine availability, completing this phase will take a "very, very long time."

This is a developing story.

