Vacant apartment fire in Racine; no injuries

The Racine Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant apartment building where Liberty Street becomes Horlick Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival at the fire, flames were visible out of several windows on the first and second floors of the four-family apartment building.

Due to the significant fire size in several rooms, crews performed an initial attack from the exterior to knock the fire down. Firefighters entered the structure to finish extinguishment and ensure nothing was still burning. The fire was under control in about one hour and completely extinguished in 2 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building was vacant.

The building is considered a total loss with a property value of $68,000.

No injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighting personnel.

