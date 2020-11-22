Expand / Collapse search

UWM pauses hoops due to positive COVID-19 test

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The UW-Milwaukee men's basketball team will cancel the MKE Classic on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 due to a positive COVID-19 test, the university announced late Saturday.

The team cited a positive test in their Tier 1 group, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff for the team. 

UWM was set to host the event at the Klotsche Center. There is no word on if the team will make up their first two games of the season at a later date.

In a release, the university stated:
 

Miller Park COVID-19 testing site opens for Saturday swabs
slideshow

Miller Park COVID-19 testing site opens for Saturday swabs

As COVID-19 testing got started at Miller Park on Nov. 21, a queue of vehicles quickly formed on the first day of Saturday availability.