UWM pauses hoops due to positive COVID-19 test

The UW-Milwaukee men's basketball team will cancel the MKE Classic on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 due to a positive COVID-19 test, the university announced late Saturday.

The team cited a positive test in their Tier 1 group, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff for the team.

UWM was set to host the event at the Klotsche Center. There is no word on if the team will make up their first two games of the season at a later date.

In a release, the university stated:

