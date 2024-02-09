UWM Kenilworth apartments sexual assault, 2 men charged

article

Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee housing facility on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Brendan Hoover and 22-year-old Heaven'l Parker with one count each of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim. Both are scheduled to make their initial appearance in court on Feb. 10.

UWM said it is committed to combatting sexual harassment and sexual violence. The university is offering support and resources to those seeking them, including:

WARNING: The information below related to this case may be disturbing to some readers.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported the sexual assault to UWM campus police the day after it happened. She said she left work on Friday night, Feb. 2 and went to a bar to meet a friend – and the last thing she remembered after talking to Hoover at the bar was waking up Saturday in a bedroom at the university's Kenilworth Square Apartments.

Per the complaint, the victim said Hoover and a man who she did not know – since identified as Parker – were in the room with her. That's when she said Hoover recounted a series of events that happened the previous night, including sexual intercourse that the victim told police she did not consent to.

After leaving Kenilworth Square Apartments, the complaint states the victim reported vaginal soreness, and was dizzy, nauseous and had a headache. She went to a hospital to receive a sexual assault examination.

Police reviewed surveillance from the bar and the surrounding area. It showed Hoover, Parker and the victim leave the bar together.

Hoover later told investigators, according to the complaint, that he met Parker at the bar last night. He told police he had consensual sex with the victim, and while Parker also had sex with the victim, he did not know if Parker received consent. Prosecutors said Parker declined to make a statement.