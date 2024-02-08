UWM sexual assault on campus, 2 people in custody

article

Two people are in custody after a sexual assault was reported at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The UWM Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 8 said the assault occurred in Kenilworth Square Apartments residence hall early Saturday morning, Feb. 3. The assault was reported the following day.

UWM police began an investigation which led to the two people being taken into custody. Police said they were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The university is offering support and resources to those seeking them, including:

UWM said it is committed to combatting sexual harassment and sexual violence.