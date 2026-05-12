UWM Kenilworth apartments sexual assault, man sentenced to prison

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The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2024. It happened at UW-Milwaukee's Kenilworth Square Apartments. The case against a second man was previously dismissed.



A Wisconsin man, convicted of sexually assaulting a woman inside a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee housing facility more than two years ago, has now been sentenced to prison.

In court:

Court records show 26-year-old Brendan Hoover pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault as part of a deal with prosecutors last March.

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Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Hoover to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision on Tuesday, May 12. Hoover will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The case against a second man, who prosecutors had also accused of sexually assaulting the victim, was dismissed with prejudice mid-trial last year. Because the case was dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be refiled.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

WARNING: The information below related to this case may be disturbing to some readers.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported the sexual assault to UWM campus police the day after it happened. She said she left work on the night of Feb. 2, 2024, and went to a bar to meet a friend – and the last thing she remembered after talking to Hoover at the bar was waking up Saturday in a bedroom at the university's Kenilworth Square Apartments.

Per the complaint, the victim said Hoover and a man who she did not know were in the room with her. That's when she said Hoover recounted a series of events that happened the previous night, including sexual intercourse that the victim told police she did not consent to.

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After leaving Kenilworth Square Apartments, the complaint states the victim reported vaginal soreness, and was dizzy, nauseous and had a headache. She went to a hospital to receive a sexual assault examination.

Police reviewed surveillance from the bar and the surrounding area. It showed Hoover, a second man and the victim leaving the bar together.

Hoover later told investigators, according to the complaint, that he met the second man at the bar. He told police he had consensual sex with the victim, and while the other man also had sex with the victim, he did not know if that man received consent.