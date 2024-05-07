UW-Milwaukee Gaza protests; encampment sees expansion

Encampment expansion at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Protests against the conflict in Gaza are still growing on campus after more than a week, as students demand more movement from the university.

Tuesday, May 7 marks day nine of UWM protests. The encampment has now doubled in size. Students hope this pressures administrators to do more.

Heavy spring showers did not stifle day nine of the encampment.

UW-Milwaukee encampment

"We understand that we have tents, we have shelter," said Audari Tamayo, Students for Democratic Society co-chair and member of UWM Popular University for Palestine Coalition. "Unlike the people of Gaza, unlike the people of Palestine."

​Tamayo said 20 tents were added after Monday’s meeting on May 6 between several administrators and student protesters.

UW-Milwaukee encampment

"I think we [...] are showing that direct action works," ​Tamayo said. "Yes, we only got that meeting but we got a meeting they told us we would never get."

Students want the university and any entity linked to the school to cut ties with Israel, which was discussed in the meeting.

"The provost said he would be in close contact with the UWM Foundation to make sure we can get on the road in terms of disclosing financial records," _______

Sophomore Toli Rasmussen said rain or shine, he's all in.

"I got my suitcase that has my clothes, I set my blankets and pillows in the back," Rasmussen said. "I will make sure I am here until the demands are met and I am not leaving."

Demands that have some on edge.

"I think it’s basically [...] a hidden threat to Jewish students," said Zacharias Walden, a former Jewish student. "I want to send the message that there are people here supporting Israel.

UW-Milwaukee encampment

Students say they will keep expanding until they get tangible results. The university said they are still monitoring the situation.

University leaders are now working on scheduling another meeting with students.