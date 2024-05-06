UW-Milwaukee Gaza protests; negotiations with campus officials held

Starting a dialogue, negotiations were held Monday, May 6 between protesters against the war in Gaza camped out at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and campus officials.

The coalition that's a part of the encampment provided an update today on their talks with the school.

"The administrators were open to dialogue and were each taking notes, going one by one through each demand and discussing how we will reach a resolution," a UWM student said.

Negotiations lasted more than 90 minutes.

The encampment is currently set up on the east lawn, on the corner of Downer and Kenilwood.

UWM provided the following statement Monday evening:

"UWM Police continue to monitor the encampment outside of Mitchell Hall and are aware of the expansion to the east lawn. UWM’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees and visitors. Though we understand the encampment is unsettling for many in our community, the encampment has not disrupted daily campus operations. In the event of an imminent public safety concern or an emergency, UWM Police will exercise its authority to keep the campus community safe.

Earlier today, UWM administrators met with student protest organizers for nearly two hours to discuss paths to a peaceful resolution to the encampment and hope to continue further discussions."