An Instagram post with intimidating language aimed at the Jewish community and groups that support Israel has been circulating around campus, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee said.

The post was shared on Friday from the "uwm4palicoalition" account. It said the group will no longer normalize "genocidal extremists walking on our campus."

It went on to say "any organization or entity that supports Israel is not welcome at UWM." It specifically named the Jewish Federation and Hillel.

The language used in the post raised concern among the Jewish community of threats or worse.

"Some people talk the talk and some people get inspired by that talk and walk the walk and engage in harassment, or vandalism, or actual physical attacks," said Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "The overall emphasis is we all want peace."

The university has denounced the post and said it denounces any form of antisemitism.

Any speech not protected under the First Amendment will be properly addressed, the university said – adding that it takes the post seriously.

FOX6 News reached out to the group that made the Instagram post, but did not hear back by Saturday's deadline for this story.

Other posts on the "uwm4palicoalition" page, however, thanked UWM for its recognition and said claims that the group targets the Jewish community are false.

Full UWM statement:

Late Friday afternoon, UWM was alerted to an Instagram story on the uwm4palicoalition account that included intimidating language aimed at Jewish community members and organizations on campus that support Israel. UWM strongly denounces these statements and denounces any form of antisemitism, and we will be actively monitoring campus as a result. Every student, employee and community member must be safe on our campus.

UWM takes this post seriously and recognizes that the language in it, if acted upon, would undermine the safety of the UWM community, especially Jewish individuals and organizations. Where speech is not protected by the First Amendment, UWM will address it through appropriate processes, which could include student and student organization disciplinary processes. While hateful or intimidating speech is often legally protected, it conflicts with the respect and conduct we ask of each member of our community.

The Dean of Students Office has been reaching out to provide support to impacted campus organizations.

