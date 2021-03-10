UW-Whitewater student accused of assaulting woman

Allegations are rolling in against a UW-Whitewater student, accused of assaulting a woman.

That student has not been charged with a crime at this time. However, an online petition has garnered more than 13,000 signatures from people who want him out.

According to the Change.org petition, the student punched a bartender in the face after she turned him down. Her eye was left swollen shut.

FOX6 News spoke with Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Rapp on Monday, March 8. He said the department received the battery complaint on Friday, March 5 and that the incident happened around 2 a.m.

Whitewater Police Department

Rapp said the suspect in the incident has been interviewed. He also said the department is working to get surveillance video of the incident, which will determine if the department will give the student a ticket for battery to recommend a state battery charge.

Advertisement

The student will receive underage drinking tickets will be deadly to the suspect, the victim and others because alcohol played a role in the incident.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (UW-Whitewater)

The accused student is also an athlete at the university, the chief said. The petition also asks for the student's removal from his sports team.

FOX6 asked UW-Whitewater about the accusations and for clarification about his status with the team. The director of university communications said in part: "Because of the nature of these situations, we cannot disclose any additional information and it is important for all involved that we follow our procedures."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A woman who spoke to FOX6, and asked to remain anonymous, said she is a victim of unwanted advances from the student. She said the student followed her to her dorm room last fall and that she reported the incident to police, but feels more could've been done by law enforcement and the university.

Rapp said he expects to release more information Thursday, March 11.