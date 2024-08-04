2021 Whitewater assault, Illinois man sentenced to probation

article

An Illinois man has been sentenced to probation for a 2021 assault that happened on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.

In July, a jury found 24-year-old Pedro Mayorquin Landero Jr. guilty of attempted robbery and battery – but not guilty of second-degree sexual assault.

Court records show Mayorquin Landero is to serve six months of his probation in the Jefferson County Jail with work release privileges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Prosecutors said Melissa Jasurda made an emergency call from a Blue Light on the college campus, indicating "she had just been attacked by a male subject who had fled the area."

Jasurda told police she was walking and playing Pokémon Go when the subject passed her on a bicycle, according to a criminal complaint. Moments later, she said, she heard "what sounded like a bicycle hitting the ground." The man was then running toward her and assaulted her.

Melissa Jasurda

According to the complaint, Jasurda kicked and screamed while trying to fight the man off.

Mayorquin Landero admitted, per the complaint, that he was planning to rob whoever walked over the hill – but Jasurda did not have any money. He further said he "threatened to punch her in the face but never did." He also denied "any sexual contact" with the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials watched surveillance video and released images to the public in an effort to identify the man. UW-Whitewater police received several tips identifying the man on the bike as Mayorquin Landero.

Jasurda shared her story with FOX6 News in 2021 with the hope of educating the public and preventing this from happening to anyone else.