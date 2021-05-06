UW System to restart summer youth programs

article

The University of Wisconsin System plans to restart summer youth programs amid robust health protocols, system officials said Thursday, May 6.

The system canceled its youth programs and camps last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country.

System officials said Thursday that they feel they can resume the programs and camps this year thanks to renewed demand and better knowledge of how to contain the disease.

The system plans to require pre-arrival testing, symptom screening, masks, social distancing and train instructors on safety protocols.

The announcement comes as the system looks for ways to recoup tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue after students left campuses last year amid lockdowns and online learning became the norm this year. UW-Madison officials, for example, expect pandemic-related losses to total about $320 million by end of the fiscal year next month.

System President Tommy Thompson in February called for all institutions to offer 75% of classes in-person for the 2021-22 academic year.

