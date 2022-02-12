Expand / Collapse search

UW System regents approve raises for president, chancellors

By AP Author
Published 
News
Associated Press
UW Extended Campus article

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved raises for the system president and campus chancellors.

The move gives the president and chancellors a 2% raise.

Interim President Tommy Thompson’s salary will increase to $499,121 until he leaves office on March 18. He said he will donate his raise to charity. Incoming permanent President Jay Rothman will make $550,000 annually when he takes over June 1.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s salary will increase to $618,278 and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone will make $420,471. UW-Platteville’s Dennis Shields will be the third-highest paid chancellor at $286,526.

Blank plans to leave UW-Madison this summer to become president at Northwestern University.

The regents in December unanimously approved boosting the system president's salary range by nearly 7%, the UW-Madison chancellor's salary by 21.7%.

