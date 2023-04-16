UW System internship funding, $1.1M for high-demand fields

article

The University of Wisconsin System has been awarded $1.1 million to expand internship opportunities in high-demand fields, the governor's office announced Thursday.

The grants will increase paid internship opportunities for UW System students with state employers by incentivizing businesses in high-demand fields to provide paid internships to Wisconsin students.



"Our UW System is a major economic driver in our state and a critical resource for building our state’s next-generation workforce," said Gov. Tony Evers. "These grants will help students earn while they learn, ensuring greater access and opportunities for our homegrown talent to start growing their careers right here in Wisconsin."

The more than $1.1 million Wisconsin Fast Forward funds will support several projects, including: