UW System internship funding, $1.1M for high-demand fields
MILWAUKEE - The University of Wisconsin System has been awarded $1.1 million to expand internship opportunities in high-demand fields, the governor's office announced Thursday.
The grants will increase paid internship opportunities for UW System students with state employers by incentivizing businesses in high-demand fields to provide paid internships to Wisconsin students.
"Our UW System is a major economic driver in our state and a critical resource for building our state’s next-generation workforce," said Gov. Tony Evers. "These grants will help students earn while they learn, ensuring greater access and opportunities for our homegrown talent to start growing their careers right here in Wisconsin."
The more than $1.1 million Wisconsin Fast Forward funds will support several projects, including:
- Green Energy and Clean Water: UW-Milwaukee received $382,000 to promote and coordinate paid internships in Wisconsin’s green energy and clean water industries. The university will partner with businesses in these industries to enroll 42 interns in three-month paid internships.
- Agriculture: UW-River Falls received $244,426. In collaboration with industry partners, leaders will create innovative experiences in agriculture for students. Through this effort, 20 students will be placed in 14-week summer internships or 28-week academic year internships and be provided a career development seminar focused on resume-building workshops and strategies for career advancement.
- Cybersecurity: UW-Stout received $298,771 to establish a comprehensive cybersecurity internship program and place 40 students in paid internships with industry partners. Interns will work 15 to 20 hours per week for a minimum of three months.
- Humanities, Social Sciences: UW-Milwaukee received $208,624 to develop paid internship opportunities for 20 students in the areas of humanities, social sciences, and other majors where students are often offered unpaid internships. However, applications to the program will be available to any students interested in the internship positions. Interns will also take a career course focused on resume-building, interviewing, professional writing, and other important skills. Students will engage in a paid internship for three, six, or nine months, depending on the needs of the partner employer and the student’s academic schedule.