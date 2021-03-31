UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites

article

The University of Wisconsin System revealed on Wednesday, March 31 the $500 tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites is extended to May 22. The credit had been set to expire on March 31.

It was also announced that students will be eligible for a new summer $500 tuition credit for working at COVID-19 vaccination sites from May 23 to Aug. 31. Students who receive the tuition credit for the spring semester are also eligible for the summer credit.

The spring semester $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System

campus during the Spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 22, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

The summer $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System

campus during the 2021 Summer session or Fall 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the spring tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid or bursar’s office by no later than May 22, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the Spring 2021 semester. Students may receive only one $500 spring tuition vaccination credit regardless of number of hours worked beyond the 16- hour minimum or type of setting, including National Guard mobile vaccination teams. Deadlines for the summer tuition credit will be announced at a later date. Students interested in the credit are

encouraged to contact their dean’s office.

Previously, UW System nursing and health care students could receive a credit for working in hospitals and other health care settings during the winter break through Feb. 1.