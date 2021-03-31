Expand / Collapse search

UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System revealed on Wednesday, March 31 the $500 tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites is extended to May 22. The credit had been set to expire on March 31.

It was also announced that students will be eligible for a new summer $500 tuition credit for working at COVID-19 vaccination sites from May 23 to Aug. 31. Students who receive the tuition credit for the spring semester are also eligible for the summer credit.

The spring semester $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System
  • campus during the Spring 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 22, 2021.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

The summer $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System
  • campus during the 2021 Summer session or Fall 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the spring tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid or bursar’s office by no later than May 22, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the Spring 2021 semester. Students may receive only one $500 spring tuition vaccination credit regardless of number of hours worked beyond the 16- hour minimum or type of setting, including National Guard mobile vaccination teams. Deadlines for the summer tuition credit will be announced at a later date. Students interested in the credit are
encouraged to contact their dean’s office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Previously, UW System nursing and health care students could receive a credit for working in hospitals and other health care settings during the winter break through Feb. 1.

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate
slideshow

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority by issuing the order.

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6
slideshow

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6

The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day starting April 6.

Delta Air Lines joins other US carriers in ending empty middle seats
slideshow

Delta Air Lines joins other US carriers in ending empty middle seats

Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. airline still blocking middle seats, will end that policy in May as air travel recovers and more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Summerfest grounds

There were long lines at Maier Festival Park as people waited for the biggest headliner yet -- not a musical act, but the opportunity to get a shot.