UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing until at least Christmas

The University of Wisconsin System announced on Monday, Dec. 7 that its COVID-19 surge testing sites will operate at least until Christmas.

A news release said the 22 sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses provide free rapid-response COVID-19 testing available to community members as well as students and employees.

Since opening in early November, officials said the sites have now administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

Originally, system officials estimated the sites would operate for about six weeks, or through mid-December.

Persons who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes -- should register at doineedacovid19test.com. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.