UW-Platteville shooting incident, 2 dead; officials release new info

The Brief UW-Platteville officials released new information about a fatal shooting at the school on Monday, May 19. Two people, an assistant resident director and a resident, died as a result of the shooting. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.



The University of Wisconsin-Platteville released more information on Tuesday, May 20 tied to the fatal shooting at Wilgus Hall, a student residence hall.

New information released

What we know:

On Monday afternoon, May 19, UW-Platteville Police Department responded to a call at Wilgus Hall, a student residence hall, for a disturbance. When police arrived at the hall, officers from UW-Platteville Police Department found two individuals injured, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shooting incident at UW-Platteville residence hall

A news release says one of the individuals was identified as Kelsie Martin, 22. Martin was transported to Southwest Health, and then Med-flighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Martin was the Wilgus Hall Assistant Resident Director and a psychology major from Beloit. Based upon preliminary autopsy findings, Martin was determined to have died by gunshot wound.

The second individual was identified as Hallie Helms, 22, who died at the scene. Based on preliminary autopsy findings, Helms was determined to have died by self-inflicted gunshot wound. Helms was a Wilgus Hall resident and an elementary education major from Baraboo.

No other people are suspected to have been involved in the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals.

Officials are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact the UW-Platteville Police Department at 608-342-1584.

Counseling available

What we know:

Counseling resources are available to the UW-Platteville community. University Counseling will be offering walk-in urgent sessions with a counselor, Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition, a toll-free emotional support line is available at 844.602.6680 or 720.272.0004, staffed by mental health professionals. The line will be available overnight through Wednesday. Another resource is the free, confidential UW Mental Health 24/7 line at 888.531.2142.

Mantra Health is also available to students.

Final exams for the remainder of the week were canceled. Any students with questions are asked to contact the Dean’s office for their individual college.

A frequently asked questions website is available to anyone seeking additional resources.