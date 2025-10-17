UW-Platteville closing Baraboo Sauk County campus due to low enrollment

article

The Brief UW-Platteville will be closing its campus in Baraboo in 2026. The university is closing that campus location due to declining enrollment. The spring 2026 semester will continue as planned at the campus, and then students will transfer to the main campus.



The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will end operations at the Baraboo Sauk County campus effective May 22, 2026.

Campus closing

What we know:

In a press release, UW-Platteville says its top priority is ensuring that students, faculty, and staff on that campus are supported throughout this transition.

The spring 2026 semester will continue as planned with in-person offerings at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. After that, UW-Platteville will help students seamlessly transition to the UW-Platteville main campus.

The university will also be developing individualized plans for the faculty and staff.

What they're saying:

"This decision was not made lightly," said UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy K. Evetovich. "Enrollment continues to decline on that campus, and we are committed to being good partners with the city and county by ensuring the campus can be used in ways that best serve the region. We remain dedicated to supporting our students, faculty and staff through this transition. Student success is at the heart of our mission, and we are providing additional support and resources to ensure students can transition smoothly to our main campus to complete their programs or find the path forward that best meets their needs."