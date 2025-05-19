UW-Platteville police incident; no active threat; shelter in place lifted

article

The Brief Law enforcement confirms there is no active threat to the campus community at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Students were urged to avoid Wilgus Hall – and have been asked to shelter in place. Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance.



The information was shared in a Pioneer Alert.

Investigation at UW-Platteville

What we know:

According to a Pioneer Alerts text, students were urged to avoid Wilgus Hall around 4 p.m. Monday. People on campus were asked to shelter in place, or avoid campus if they are in the area. That shelter in place order has since been lifted.

Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance.

Officials indicated campus police were in charge of the investigation at the site.

According to the UW-Platteville calendar, students started final exams on Monday. Commencement was on Saturday, May 17.

FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.