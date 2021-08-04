UW-Parkside COVID vaccine incentives offered

Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are encouraging faculty, staff and students to get the COVID-19 vaccinated as soon as they are able, a news release indicated.

University Chancellor Debbie Ford notes that individuals who upload their vaccination information into the Student Health & Counseling Center’s MyChart system will be eligible for a variety of incentives throughout the Fall 2021 term.

Those incentives include Parkside Ranger Bear socks, sweatshirts and gift cards as well as parking passes, dining and book vouchers and a laptop.

UW-Parkside student scholarships are also part of the incentives, including a new "70 for 70" incentive program announced last week by UW System President Tommy Thompson that provides an opportunity for UW students vaccinated against COVID-19 to win a $7,000 scholarship.

Under the 70 for 70 campaign, vaccinated students who attend universities that achieve at least 70 percent vaccination rates will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each. Students at all UW System universities except UW-Madison are eligible for the drawing.

"As we welcome students back to campus this fall, we want their experience to be as normal and safe as we can make it," Thompson said. "That means students should get vaccinated, and we will incentivize it knowing that high vaccination rates are critical to our success. The ‘70 for 70’ campaign is key to helping our universities achieve higher vaccination rates, especially in the face of the looming threat the Delta variant poses."

More information about the 70 for 70 campaign is available on the UW-Parkside website. Vaccination locations and other information are located on the Ranger Recovery website, along with instructions on how to safely upload their vaccination information into MyChart.

The fall semester is set to begin on Sept. 8.