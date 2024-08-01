UW-Milwaukee student groups stand by social posts that led to suspensions

Some University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) students say they stand behind social media posts that used language aimed at Jews and organizations that support Israel.

At a UWM Board of Regents meeting back in June, student protesters disrupted it. At least five people were cited with disorderly conduct – nearly a $300 fine.

"We were wrongfully arrested," said Kayla Patterson.

Patterson and some of the others cited were in Milwaukee County court on Thursday morning, Aug. 1 for an initial appearance.

"Regardless of the results of this case, we remain committed in our struggle to get our university to disclose and divest from the genocidal apartheid state of Israel," Patterson said.

Patterson is part of a coalition of student groups on the UWM campus behind continued efforts for the university to cut ties with Israel because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The coalition recently posted on Instagram, "…we will no longer normalize genocidal extremists walking on our campus…ANY organization or Entity that supports Israel is not welcome at UWM." The post goes on to say, "…any organization that has not separated themselves from Israel will be treated accordingly as extremist criminals."

"As a rabbi here who services students here at UWM it is important for us that the Jewish students feel there is a safe place for them," said Lev Voskoboynick, Chabad on Campus Milwaukee Rabbi.

On Wednesday, the university said it temporarily suspended five student organizations associated with the coalition that posted on Instagram.

"We kind of reaffirmed and clarified what we meant in a follow-up post to that, it's on our Instagram," Patterson said.

Patterson, one of the students cited for disorderly conduct, deferred further questions.

"I can say that we've always had Jewish support in the community, and we still maintain that -- even through this," Patterson said.

Again, the suspensions are temporary – part of an ongoing investigation. The coalition plans to address the suspects further next week.